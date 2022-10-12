Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives $17.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Vroom has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $149.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vroom

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. The business had revenue of $475.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth $28,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth $29,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

