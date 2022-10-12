Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives C$110.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$108.57.

CCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$112.50 to C$102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$65.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 7.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$78.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$90.65. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$64.54 and a twelve month high of C$114.66.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$728.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2056593 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogeco Communications

In other Cogeco Communications news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$85.88 per share, with a total value of C$455,138.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,969,209.28. In other news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock acquired 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$84.00 per share, with a total value of C$74,757.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at C$74,757.33. Also, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$85.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$455,138.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,800 shares in the company, valued at C$7,969,209.28. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 36,590 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,418.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.