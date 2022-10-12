Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.69.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $131.57 on Monday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.63. The company has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

