Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Yelp in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Shares of YELP opened at $34.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29. Yelp has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $198,638.07. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 197,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,063,558.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $198,638.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,063,558.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,778 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,532 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Yelp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 26,767 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,322 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

