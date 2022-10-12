Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Lowered to $100.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.44.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $91.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.25. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.42. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.9% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 54,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth about $497,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

