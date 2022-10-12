StockNews.com Downgrades AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) to Hold

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

AXS stock opened at $50.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.98.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

