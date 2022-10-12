Analysts Set Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Target Price at $10.83

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKLA shares. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NKLA opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Nikola has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,310.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nikola news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,310.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,465,161.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 826,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,701 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.