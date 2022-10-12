Brokers Set Expectations for WD-40’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for WD-40 in a report released on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for WD-40’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of WDFC opened at $179.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of -0.18. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $163.61 and a 12-month high of $255.31.

In other WD-40 news, Director Eric Etchart bought 500 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $177.60 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,899.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in WD-40 by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

