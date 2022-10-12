eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

eMagin Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EMAN opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. eMagin has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.

eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that eMagin will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

