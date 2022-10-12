Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UTZ. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.
Utz Brands Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of UTZ stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 122.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $307,915.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,277,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,379,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Utz Brands
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 209.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 83.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 141.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Utz Brands by 10.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
