StockNews.com Begins Coverage on B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

B2Gold Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE BTG opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.94. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.99 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 21.21%. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

