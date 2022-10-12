StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.69.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 46.08% and a negative return on equity of 67.00%.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

