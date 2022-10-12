Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Globalstar Price Performance

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

