Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FPI. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

FPI opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $692.83 million, a PE ratio of 1,276.00 and a beta of 0.77. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

About Farmland Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $815,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Farmland Partners by 545.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 68.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 55,438 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.