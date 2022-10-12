Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FPI. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Farmland Partners Stock Up 2.3 %
FPI opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $692.83 million, a PE ratio of 1,276.00 and a beta of 0.77. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $16.43.
About Farmland Partners
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.
