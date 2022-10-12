Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

