Traders Buy Large Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

Five9 Stock Down 4.7 %

Five9 stock opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.75. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.05.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five9

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total transaction of $275,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,094.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,555 shares of company stock worth $4,396,170. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

