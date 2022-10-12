Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €140.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €140.00 ($142.86) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.67% from the company’s previous close.

SAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SAF stock opened at €98.82 ($100.84) on Monday. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($94.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €102.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €100.55.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.