Analyzing ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) & Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS)

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) and Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ProFrac and Aris Water Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 6 0 2.86 Aris Water Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90

ProFrac presently has a consensus price target of $27.42, suggesting a potential upside of 55.34%. Aris Water Solutions has a consensus price target of $20.14, suggesting a potential upside of 47.14%. Given ProFrac’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Aris Water Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

20.7% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ProFrac and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac N/A N/A N/A Aris Water Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProFrac and Aris Water Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $768.35 million 3.27 -$42.42 million N/A N/A Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 3.40 -$9.22 million N/A N/A

Aris Water Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProFrac.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats ProFrac on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

