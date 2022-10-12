Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Head to Head Survey

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Venus Concept has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inari Medical has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.1% of Venus Concept shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.3% of Venus Concept shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Inari Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $105.62 million 0.20 -$23.01 million ($0.55) -0.60 Inari Medical $276.98 million 14.04 $9.84 million ($0.29) -251.14

This table compares Venus Concept and Inari Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Concept. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Venus Concept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -30.06% -104.81% -23.42% Inari Medical -4.47% -4.60% -3.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Venus Concept and Inari Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 1 1 0 2.50 Inari Medical 0 1 8 0 2.89

Venus Concept presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,043.29%. Inari Medical has a consensus price target of $93.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.38%. Given Venus Concept’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Venus Concept on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin. The company also offers Venus Fiore, a device that delivers non-thermal RF with massage and magnetic field pulses to treat various medical conditions; Venus Bliss, a device for non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen and flanks in individuals with a body mass index of 30 or less; Venus Glow, a dermabrasion device used to improve skin appearance; and NeoGraft, an advanced hair restoration technology with an automated FUE and implantation system. In addition, it provides Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of pseudofolliculitis barbae; and ARTAS iX, a robotic system to assist physicians in identifying and extracting hair follicles units from the scalp during hair transplantation, creating recipient sites, and implanting the harvested hair follicles. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism. It also offers FlowSaver; FlowStasis, a large bore suture retention device designed to address various aspects of venous access site; and FlowTriever 2, a new disk shape designed to capture and remove wall adherent clot and shorten treatment. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

