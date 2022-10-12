Analysts Set Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target at $63.30

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXDX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.85. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $63.13.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. Research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

