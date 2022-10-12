CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) versus GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Critical Survey

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CDW and GigaCloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 4.41% 132.68% 9.52% GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CDW and GigaCloud Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 0 0 7 0 3.00 GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CDW currently has a consensus price target of $213.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.58%. GigaCloud Technology has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 311.39%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than CDW.

92.5% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of CDW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CDW and GigaCloud Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $20.82 billion 0.99 $988.60 million $7.35 20.76 GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than GigaCloud Technology.

Summary

CDW beats GigaCloud Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and others; and software products consists of application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides advisory and design, software development, implementation, managed, professional, configuration, and telecom services, as well as warranties; mission critical software, systems, and network solutions; and implementation and installation, and repair services to its customers through various third-party service providers. It serves government, education, and healthcare customers; and small, medium, and large business customers. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

