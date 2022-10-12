Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for BayCom Corp Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BayCom in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for BayCom’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BayCom’s FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). BayCom had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million.

NASDAQ BCML opened at $17.73 on Monday. BayCom has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $236.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. BayCom’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

In other BayCom news, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $167,550.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,718.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in BayCom by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 806,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 536,259 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in BayCom by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 634,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after buying an additional 380,050 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BayCom by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 531,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after buying an additional 323,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BayCom by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 645,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after buying an additional 205,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in BayCom by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

