Analyzing SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) and Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC)

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) and Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SKYX Platforms and Capstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SKYX Platforms alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SKYX Platforms N/A N/A N/A Capstone Companies -369.74% -108.71% -53.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SKYX Platforms and Capstone Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SKYX Platforms 0 0 0 0 N/A Capstone Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

SKYX Platforms presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 345.10%. Given SKYX Platforms’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SKYX Platforms is more favorable than Capstone Companies.

SKYX Platforms has a beta of -2524.11, meaning that its share price is 252,511% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Companies has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SKYX Platforms and Capstone Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SKYX Platforms $40,000.00 6,833.26 -$5.73 million N/A N/A Capstone Companies $690,000.00 6.83 -$1.96 million ($0.03) -3.17

Capstone Companies has higher revenue and earnings than SKYX Platforms.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of SKYX Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of SKYX Platforms shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Capstone Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SKYX Platforms beats Capstone Companies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SKYX Platforms

(Get Rating)

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings. It offers power-plugs; universal power-plug and receptacle products; and smart products. The company was formerly known as SQL Technologies Corp. and changed its name to SKYX Platforms Corp. in June 2022. SKYX Platforms Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida.

About Capstone Companies

(Get Rating)

Capstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfaces-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet light bars, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights. The company markets its products under the Capstone Lighting brand name, as well as under the Hoover Home LED brand through a network of direct sales force, retailers, and distributors. It sells its products through retail warehouse clubs, hardware centers, and e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as CHDT Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Capstone Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.