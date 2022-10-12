UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives $4.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on UWMC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

UWM stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. UWM has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $7.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $294.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.05.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. UWM had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UWM will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in UWM by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

