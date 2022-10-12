Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €33.00 by UBS Group

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Renault Stock Performance

Renault stock opened at €30.73 ($31.36) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.05. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($102.76).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

