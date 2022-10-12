Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $231.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

TCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.82 per share, for a total transaction of $113,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.