Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives GBX 2,203.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,203.50 ($26.63).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENT shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,871 ($22.61) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,098 ($13.27) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The company has a market cap of £6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,050.00. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,211 ($26.72). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,227.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,320.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

