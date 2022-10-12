Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sapiens International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Sapiens International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sapiens International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sapiens International by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $38.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $118.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.25 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.84%.

About Sapiens International

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.