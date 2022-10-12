Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 593.85 ($7.18).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLEN shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Glencore Stock Performance

GLEN stock opened at GBX 484.20 ($5.85) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £62.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 461.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 481.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 479.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 346.40 ($4.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

