TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives C$70.32 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock opened at C$55.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.21. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$54.97 and a twelve month high of C$74.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart acquired 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,467.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$447,104.54. In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$64.00 per share, with a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,475 shares in the company, valued at C$798,400. Also, Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart purchased 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$63.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,467.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$447,104.54. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,880 shares of company stock worth $363,444.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.