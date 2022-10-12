Analysts Set McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) PT at $87.00

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 119,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 87,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 648.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 38,424 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.12). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

