Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Stock Down 6.6 %

Endava stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.31 and its 200 day moving average is $99.93. Endava has a 52-week low of $62.85 and a 52-week high of $172.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Endava

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Endava by 16.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,855,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,113,000 after acquiring an additional 972,001 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at about $64,236,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Endava by 115.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after buying an additional 459,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 841.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 475,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,201,000 after buying an additional 424,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 22.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,864,000 after buying an additional 328,712 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.