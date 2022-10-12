Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.11.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Endava Stock Down 6.6 %
Endava stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.31 and its 200 day moving average is $99.93. Endava has a 52-week low of $62.85 and a 52-week high of $172.41.
About Endava
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
