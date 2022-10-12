Brokerages Set Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) PT at $47.60

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 655,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,836,000 after purchasing an additional 681,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,199,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,294,000 after acquiring an additional 59,261 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBS opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

