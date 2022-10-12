Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (OTC:CPLFF) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (OTC:CPLFF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPLFF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Copperleaf Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

Copperleaf Technologies stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96. Copperleaf Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

