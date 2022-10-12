Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 955 ($11.54).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 736.50 ($8.90) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,673.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 786.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 813.15. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 697.50 ($8.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 960 ($11.60).

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.42), for a total value of £39,569.40 ($47,812.23). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 55 shares of company stock valued at $44,600.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

