Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HENKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €71.00 ($72.45) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €63.00 ($64.29) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HENKY opened at $14.02 on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68.

(Get Rating)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.