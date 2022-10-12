Analysts Set Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT at $13.50

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 296,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 312,377 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,826,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 298.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 724,476 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $225.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.34. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

