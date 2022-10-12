Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UUUU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,579.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 68,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 20.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.42 million, a P/E ratio of -208.26 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. Research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.