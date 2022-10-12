Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.
Several research analysts have recently commented on UUUU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels
In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,579.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels Price Performance
Shares of UUUU stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.42 million, a P/E ratio of -208.26 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $11.39.
Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. Research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Fuels (UUUU)
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.