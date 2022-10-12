First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.05. The consensus estimate for First Interstate BancSystem’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

FIBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $41.93 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 90.11%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $102,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $102,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $56,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,457.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $508,114 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

