FY2023 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Raised by Analyst

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.89. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.84 per share.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $69.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Tobam bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.