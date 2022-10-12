FY2023 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Raised by Analyst

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.89. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.84 per share.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.
East West Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $69.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
East West Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.
Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Tobam bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
