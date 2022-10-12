CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $28.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.84.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $26.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75. CSX has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

