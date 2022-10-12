Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives $127.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €121.00 ($123.47) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays upgraded Aeroports de Paris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($115.31) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Aeroports de Paris Stock Performance

AEOXF stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.77. Aeroports de Paris has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.