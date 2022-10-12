Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2023 earnings at $7.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.67.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $100.50 on Monday. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Helen of Troy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

