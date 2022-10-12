FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Issued By DA Davidson

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Umpqua’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share.

UMPQ has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Umpqua Stock Performance

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. Umpqua has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Umpqua

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

