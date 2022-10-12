Johnson Matthey to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Johnson Matthey in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.54. The consensus estimate for Johnson Matthey’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Matthey’s FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

JMPLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($25.50) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,110.00.

JMPLY opened at $39.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $77.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

