Johnson Matthey to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2022

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Johnson Matthey in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.54. The consensus estimate for Johnson Matthey’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Matthey’s FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

JMPLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($25.50) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,110.00.

Johnson Matthey Stock Down 3.7 %

JMPLY opened at $39.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $77.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.