Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG)

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Colliers International Group in a report released on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.15.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$47.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Colliers International Group ( TSE:CIG Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.35 billion.

In other Colliers International Group news, Senior Officer Elias Mulamoottil sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.05, for a total transaction of C$168,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,690,939.35.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Further Reading

