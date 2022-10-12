Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG)

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Colliers International Group in a report released on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.15.
Colliers International Group Price Performance
Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$47.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Colliers International Group news, Senior Officer Elias Mulamoottil sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.05, for a total transaction of C$168,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,690,939.35.
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
