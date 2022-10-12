Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Essential Utilities, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

WTRG stock opened at $40.72 on Monday. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 83.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 34,404 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 21.2% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,814,000 after buying an additional 239,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.287 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

