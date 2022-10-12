Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CarGurus, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarGurus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarGurus’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on CarGurus to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.18.

CARG opened at $14.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.66. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

