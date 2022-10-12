HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s previous close.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CIFR opened at $1.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

In related news, Director Cary M. Grossman purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 270,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,480.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 11.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 103.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 964,326 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,835,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 159.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 370,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 2,468.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 417,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 400,801 shares in the last quarter. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

