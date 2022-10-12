Methode Electronics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methode Electronics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methode Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MEI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $36.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $49.94.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Methode Electronics

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,800,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,809,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

